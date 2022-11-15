First aid trucks arrive in Ethiopia's Tigray region since ceasefire, ICRC says















NAIROBI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Two trucks carrying medical supplies arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region on Tuesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said, in what it called the first aid delivery to the region since fighting resumed in August.

Ethiopia's federal government and forces from Tigray signed a ceasefire agreement on Nov. 2 to end two years of fighting.

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.