Five Sudanese security officers killed in clash with IS-linked group - statement

CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Five Sudanese security officers were killed in a clash during a raid on an Islamic State-linked group on Tuesday, a statement by the general intelligence service said.

Security forces arrested "11 foreign terrorists from different nationalities" in the raid, the statement added.

