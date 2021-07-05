Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Former Congo PM has immunity lifted over corruption allegations

2 minute read

KINSHASA, July 5 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's former prime minister Matata Ponyo Mapon's parliamentary immunity was lifted on Monday, as the Senate leadership announced it had authorised a criminal investigation into allegations he misappropriated $140 million.

Congo's public prosecutor last month accused Matata of ordering payments to people without valid claims to government compensation under a law meant to reimburse foreign businesspeople who had their properties seized in the 1970s. read more

The prosecutor, Jean-Paul Mukolo, said Matata personally benefited from the payments while serving as finance minister in 2011, but Mukolo did not provide evidence of this.

Matata, who served as prime minister from 2012-2016, has not responded to requests for comment about the accusations.

Senate president Modeste Bahati informed the prosecutor of the Senate leadership's decision in a letter seen by Reuters. The investigation could lead to eventual criminal charges.

Last month, the Senate rejected a request by prosecutors to lift Matata's immunity over allegations he misappropriated funds from a failed agriculture project. read more

Matata denied those allegations and said they are part of a smear campaign against him.

Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 12:37 PM UTCDefiant ex-leader Jacob Zuma compares S.African judges to apartheid rulers

South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma lashed out on Sunday at the judges who this week gave him a 15-month jail term for absconding from a corruption inquiry, comparing them to the white minority apartheid rulers he once fought.

AfricaSome 150 students missing after gunmen raid Nigerian school – parent, administrator
AfricaSouth Africa says Interpol issued "red notices" for Guptas and associates
AfricaHIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID

DUBAI (Reuters) - Aid agencies have distributed a strawberry-flavoured tablet for children living with HIV in six African countries, the first generic pediatric version of a key anti-retroviral, global health agency UNITAID said on Sunday.

AfricaIvory Coast sends mobile clinics to speed up COVID vaccinations