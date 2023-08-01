Former Ivory Coast president Bedie dies at 89 -relative

Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bedie, candidate of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) for the October 31 presidential election, speaks during a meeting with Ivory Coast opposition leaders in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 20, 2020. Picture taken September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago./File Photo

ABIDJAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bedie, part of an old guard of politicians who dominated politics in the West African nation for a generation, has died aged 89, a close relative told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bedie served as president from 1993 until his ouster in 1999 and later ran a losing race against his longtime political rival President Alassane Ouattara in elections in 2020, when he was 86 years old.

It is not clear how Bedie died. His spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool

