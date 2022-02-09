Former Sudanese minister Khalid Omer Yousif arrested by security forces - party sources

Former cabinet minister, Khalid Omer Yousif, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Khartoum, Sudan January 31, 2022. Picture taken January 31, 2022. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddiq/File Photo

Khartoum Feb 9 (Reuters) - Former Sudanese officials Khalid Omer Yousif and Wagdi Salih have been arrested, their Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both have been outspoken in their opposition to an Oct. 25 military coup that ended a power-sharing deal with the coalition, and had previously been involved in a taskforce that seized property and fired bureaucrats linked to the regime of Omar al-Bashir, who fell to a popular uprising in 2019.

Sources from Yousif's Sudanese Congress Party said he was arrested from the party headquarters by security forces and taken to the North Khartoum police station.

Tweets from Salih's account said he was taken to the same station and then Omdurman Prison, along with another member of the taskforce and was under investigation regarding a charge of "breach of trust".

Earlier this week, a committee appointed by military leaders to review the work of the taskforce accused it of overreach, citing the improper seizure of companies and cars.

Firings the taskforce had enacted in the central bank, judiciary and foreign ministry have been reversed.

Thousands of Sudanese marched against military rule on Monday in Khartoum and other cities, with some saying they were concerned about the return to government of members of the ousted Bashir regime. read more

