Former Sudanese sovereign council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested near home - family source

KHARTOUM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Former Sudanese sovereign council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman has been arrested near his home, a family source said on Sunday.

His arrest follows the detention of two other politicians last week. All three were part of a task force working to dismantle the network of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir's government and had spoken out against continuing military rule.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Angus MacSwan

