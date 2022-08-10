Forty-two Malian soldiers killed in suspected Islamist attack

BAMAKO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Forty-two Malian soldiers were killed in an attack near the town of Tessit on Sunday, Mali's government said on Wednesday, updating a previous death toll of 17. read more

The government said in a statement that it suspected Islamic State's West Africa affiliate was responsible.

Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Leslie Adler

