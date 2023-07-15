Four civilians killed in RSF drone attack on hospital in Sudan's Omdurman, health ministry says

Cairo, July 15 (Reuters) - At least four civilians were killed and four others injured in a drone attack by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that targeted a hospital in the city of Omdurman, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The attack came amid fighting between the country's army and the RSF that erupted in mid-April.

Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Hatem Maher Editing by Frances Kerry

