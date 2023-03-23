Four Kenyan MPs charged with unlawful assembly over protests















NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - Four Kenyan members of parliament were charged on Thursday with unlawful assembly for taking part this week in protests against President William Ruto's government over the high cost of living, their lawyer said.

One person was killed and more than 200 were arrested during Monday's nationwide demonstrations, which were called by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The lawmakers, who included the leaders of Odinga's faction in both houses of parliament, were arrested and then released on bail, after being charged by the Kahawa court in Nairobi, their lawyer Danstan Omari said.

Odinga, 78, has called for twice-weekly protests against the government, citing the high cost of staples such as maize flour, which has kept inflation high.

He also accuses Ruto of cheating in last year's presidential election, the fifth in a row in which Odinga finished runner-up. Odinga challenged the result last year before the Supreme Court, which upheld Ruto's victory.

($1 = 131.2000 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege and Frances Kerry











