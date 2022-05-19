Four migrants die, 10 others missing after a migrant boat sank off the Tunisian coast

TUNIS May 19 (Reuters) - At least 4 migrants died and another 10 were missing after a boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a security official said.

The coastguard rescued 44 migrants aboard the overcrowded boat which sank off the coast of Louza in Sfax governerate.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.