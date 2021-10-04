Skip to main content

Four suspected IS-linked militants, one Sudanese security forces member killed in Khartoum - state news agency

1 minute read

CAIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Four suspected Islamic State-linked militants and one Sudanese security forces member were killed during clashes in a raid in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday, state news agency SUNA reported.

Sudanese security forces clashed with militants in southern Khartoum on Monday, state TV and witnesses said, days after a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in the same area.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; writing by Mahmoud Mourad;

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi urged Islamist militants in its far north to surrender on Monday, saying they had nowhere to run, after allied Rwandan, Mozambican and southern African forces pushed them out of territory they had been occupying.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday, telling a crowd of thousands he would protect the country from foreign interference, amid global criticism over the war in the northern region of Tigray.