Four suspected IS-linked militants, one Sudanese security forces member killed in Khartoum - state news agency

CAIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Four suspected Islamic State-linked militants and one Sudanese security forces member were killed during clashes in a raid in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday, state news agency SUNA reported.

Sudanese security forces clashed with militants in southern Khartoum on Monday, state TV and witnesses said, days after a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in the same area.

