France: all parties in Libya must work together and find political solution to end violence

Vehicles destroyed after fighting between soldiers loyal to the head of Libya's Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, and rival forces, are seen in Tripoli, Libya, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - All sides involved in the unrest shaking conflict-torn Libya must work together towards finding a political solution and refrain from violence, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Clashes rocked Libya's capital early on Tuesday as the parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, tried to take over the government there but was forced back out by a rival administration that refuses to cede power. read more

