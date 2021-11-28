France to begin repatriating citizens from Ethiopia on Sunday - Foreign Ministry source

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - France will begin repatriating some of its nationals from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday night after chartering a special flight to bring them back to Paris, a Foreign Ministry source said.

France last week urged all its nationals to leave Ethiopia without delay as the conflict in the country escalates.

"The European and Foreign Affairs Ministry has decided to charter a special flight to facilitate the departure of our compatriots. It is fully paid for," the source said.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by John Irish and George Obulutsa Editing by Louise Heavens

