Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

France to draw down Sahel operation, incorporate it into broader mission

1 minute read

French soldiers set up camp while waiting for the delivery of a replacement piece for a vehicle in Inat, Mali, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Media Coulibaly

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France's counter-terrorism operation in West Africa would come to an end and be incorporated into a broader international mission.

"We will make a drawdown in an organised way," Macron told a news conference, adding that details would be finalised by the end of June.

"We will have to hold a dialogue with our African and European partners. We will keep a counter-terrorism pillar with special forces with several hundred forces... and there will be a second pillar that will be cooperation, and which we will reinforce."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 2:02 PM UTCIndian state sharply raises COVID-19 death toll prompting call for wide review

An Indian state has raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, lending weight to suspicion that India's overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure.

WorldBiden meets Britain’s Johnson, to warn over N.Irish peace
WorldIsraeli forces kill Palestinian militant, 2 security officers in West Bank clash
WorldVictory in sight for Peru´s Castillo with 70,000 vote margin as fraud claims muddy water
WorldBruised by border politics, some Biden officials cling to Trump restrictions