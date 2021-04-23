France and other G5 countries offered their common support towards a civilian-military transition in Chad for the good of regional stability, a French presidency source said on Friday after a meeting with the interim military council.

Chad's President Idriss Deby was killed in battle with rebel forces on Monday. [nL1N2ME0UY]

The violence in Chad has alarmed Western countries, which regarded Deby as an ally against militant Islamist groups. read more

