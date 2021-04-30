Skip to main content

AfricaFrance, Germany, Spain, Italy: condemn this week's killing of foreigners in Burkina Faso

France, Germany, Spain and Italy on Friday condemned this week's killing of foreign citizens during an ambush in Burkina Faso. read more

The joint statement - issued by the French foreign ministry - added that the four countries would continue to work alongside regional and international partners to fight against terrorism in that part of Africa.

