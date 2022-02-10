1 minute read
France kills 10 Islamist militants in Burkina Faso
PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - An air strike by the French "Operation Barkhane" battling Islamist militants in the Sahel has killed 10 members of a terrorist group in Burkina Faso during the night of Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, France's chief of staff said in a statement on Thursday.
Four civilians were also killed in the operation, close to the town of Ouahigouya, near the border with Mali.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sandra Maler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.