AfricaFrance lost "brave friend" with Chad president death, urges quick return to civilian rule
1 minute read
France deplored the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby on Tuesday and took note of the creation of an interim military body, urging a quick return to civilian rule and a peaceful transition.
"France lost a brave friend," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in statement. "It expresses its strong attachment to Chad's stability and territorial integrity."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.