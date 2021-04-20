Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France deplored the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby on Tuesday and took note of the creation of an interim military body, urging a quick return to civilian rule and a peaceful transition.

"France lost a brave friend," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in statement. "It expresses its strong attachment to Chad's stability and territorial integrity."

