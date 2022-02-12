France says 40 militants killed on Benin-Burkina Faso border

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French troops killed 40 militants on the Benin-Burkina Faso border in West Africa's Sahel region, the French government said on Saturday.

The action followed an attack on park rangers in northern Benin on Tuesday in which a French national was among eight people killed. read more

