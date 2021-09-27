Skip to main content

Africa

France says Mali must stick to election timetable

1 minute read

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S. September 23, 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the United Nations on Monday that French military efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel "are not sustainable without political stability and respect for the democratic process."

"I particularly have in mind the timetable for elections in Mali, which must be strictly observed," he said in a video statement to the annual high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

