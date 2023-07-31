France says no lethal means used in response to attack on Niger embassy

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry on Monday dismissed accusations by Nigerien military officials that French security forces had used lethal means to respond when supporters of the military junta attacked the French embassy in Niamey on Sunday.

"France's embassy in Niamey was violently attacked yesterday by visibly prepared groups, which Nigerien security forces did not fully bring under control," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Contrary to what certain Nigerien military officials say, no lethal means were used by the French security forces," it said.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams and Angus MacSwan

