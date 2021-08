Tanzanian security forces guard an entrance to the French embassy after an attacker wielding an assault rifle was killed in the Salenda area of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - France's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Thursday nothing suggested at this stage its embassy was targeted by a gunman who killed four people on Wednesday in a diplomatic quarter of Tanzania's main city Dar es Salaam.

The gunman was shot dead while holed up in a guardhouse at the French embassy's gate. read more

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alex Richardson

