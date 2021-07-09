Africa
France will pull out up to half its 5,000 troops from Sahel -Macron
PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - France will be left with between 2,500 and 3,000 soldiers in West Africa's Sahel region once it has completed a troop drawdown, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.
Macron, who gave no time frame for completing the troop reduction, was speaking after a virtual summit with Sahel region leaders.
France currently has a little over 5,000 soldiers fighting Islamist militants in the Sahel.
