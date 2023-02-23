France's NGE announces deal to build 330km of high-speed trainline in Egypt















CAIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - French construction company NGE has signed a contract to build 330km of a high-speed train line connecting the Red Sea Port of Sokhna with Borg al-Arab near the Mediterranean port of Alexandria, it said on Thursday.

Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels in May signed a contract with Siemens Mobility, Orascom Construction (OC.DI) and Arab Contractors to build about 2,000km of high-speed railway for what would be the world sixth-largest such network.

A section awarded to NGE is part of a 600km double-track line that will further extend to Marsa Matrouh on Egypt's north west coast, an NGE statement said.

Egypt will later build another line from Cairo to Luxor and a third between Luxor and Hurghada on the Red Sea coast.

The construction will be carried out by NGE subsidiary TSO, the statement said.

NGE declined to disclose the value of the contract, which it said was awarded by Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors.

Reporting by Patrick Werr Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.