Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

French army says it has killed two 'terrorists' in Mali

2 minute read

The French flag is hoisted at Operational Desert Platform Camp (PfOD) as part of Operation Barkhane in Gao, Mali, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - The French army has killed two members of the EIGS "terrorist" group, which France says has links to Islamic State, in Mali, French armed forces minister Florence Parly said on Thursday.

Parly's statement said the operation had taken place overnight in the Menaka region in co-ordination with the United States army.

"This latest operation highlights our determination to continue the fight against armed terrorist organisations, working alongside our partners in the Sahel and in co-ordination with our European and American allies," the statement said.

France is in the process of re-shaping its military presence in West Africa's Sahel region, which includes Mali, where France has been on the front line in the fight against Islamist militia groups. read more

Mali has been thrown into political turmoil since a military junta toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 12:57 PM UTCMadagascar police arrest six over alleged plot to kill president

Police in Madagascar this week arrested six people, including one foreign citizen,suspected of plotting to kill the president following what officials in the Indian Ocean island nation said was a months-long investigation.

AfricaS.Africa lets jailed ex-president Zuma attend brother's funeral
AfricaCoastal erosion threatens Senegal's rock climbing clique
AfricaAt least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck -Red Crescent

At least 17 Bengali migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy from Libya, while more than 380 were rescued by the coastguard, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Wednesday.

AfricaMali leader says he was unharmed in 'isolated action' knife attack