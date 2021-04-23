The French army said on Friday it had not carried out any air strikes this week in Chad, whose President Idriss Deby was killed in battle with rebel forces. read more

Chadian rebels said on Friday that their command centre was bombed on Wednesday night in an attempt to kill their leader, as the nation gathered to pay homage to slain president Deby, who was killed on the frontline on Monday. read more

The violence in Chad has alarmed Western countries, which regarded Deby as an ally against militant Islamist groups. read more

