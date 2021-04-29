French energy group Total (TOTF.PA) estimates at least one year of delays to its project in Mozambique - which has been hit by violent, civil unrest - said Total Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire.

Earlier this week, Total declared force majeure on its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique and confirmed it had withdrawn all staff from the construction site following insurgent attacks last month. read more

