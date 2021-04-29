AfricaFrench energy group Total estimates at least one year of delays to Mozambique project
French energy group Total (TOTF.PA) estimates at least one year of delays to its project in Mozambique - which has been hit by violent, civil unrest - said Total Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire.
Earlier this week, Total declared force majeure on its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique and confirmed it had withdrawn all staff from the construction site following insurgent attacks last month. read more
