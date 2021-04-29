Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
French energy group Total estimates at least one year of delays to Mozambique project

French energy group Total (TOTF.PA) estimates at least one year of delays to its project in Mozambique - which has been hit by violent, civil unrest - said Total Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire.

Earlier this week, Total declared force majeure on its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique and confirmed it had withdrawn all staff from the construction site following insurgent attacks last month. read more

