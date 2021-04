French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Chad's President Idriss Deby to attend a summit on the situation in the Sahel region in the southern French city of Pau, France, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Pool/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron will go to the funeral of late Chad President Idriss Deby, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Deby was killed on Monday in a battle against rebels in the north, authorities said. read more

