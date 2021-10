A French soldier patrols during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Tin Hama, Mali, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A French soldier died on Tuesday during a maintenance operation in Mali, armed forces minister Florence Parly said on Wednesday.

Parly said on Twitter the serviceman died in an accident without going into further details.

The government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, told BFM TV an investigation was underway.

Reporting by Nicolas Delame and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

