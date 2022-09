OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A fresh round of heavy gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, where there are fears a military coup is underway, Reuters reporters said. read more

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault Writing by Sofia Christensen











