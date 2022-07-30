G20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms

G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors and head of delegates attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Zambia's creditors have committed to negotiate terms of a restructuring of their claims, which will be finalised in a memorandum of understanding, G20 chair Indonesia said on Saturday, adding it welcomes the debt relief progress.

Indonesia also said the creditor committee, co-chaired by China and France, had supported an envisaged IMF upper credit tranche programme and its swift adoption by the IMF executive board.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo

