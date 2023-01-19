G20 creditors ready to discuss Ghana debt, Paris Club official says

A man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra, Ghana, June 15, 2015. Picture taken June 15. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - All member countries of the G20 group economic powers are on board to discuss restructuring Ghana's debt and Paris Club members are prepared to form a creditor committee soon, an official from the Paris Club said on Thursday.

Ghana requested a restructuring of debt it owes to other governments earlier this month, becoming the fourth country to seek debt relief under a G20 Common Framework launched in 2020 by the major economic powers to streamline restructurings.

Ghana's debt restructuring under the framework aims to include non-Paris Club creditors, such as China, which is the crisis-hit country's biggest bilateral creditor.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing Tassilo Hummel and Jason Neely

