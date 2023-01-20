Gabon's foreign minister dies of heart attack















LIBREVILLE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gabon's Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo died on Friday of a heart attack, President Ali Bongo said in a statement.

Three government sources said that he was in a council of ministers meeting when he suffered the cardiac attack. He was rushed to the hospital and died shortly after midday despite specialist treatment, said a government statement.

"He was a very great diplomat, a true statesman. For me, he was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, whom I could always count on," said Bongo on Twitter.

Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Frances Kerry











