Gambia foils military coup, arrests four soldiers - govt















BANJUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gambian authorities have foiled a military coup attempt and arrested four soldiers plotting to overthrow President Adama Barrow's administration, the government said on Wednesday.

The Gambian Armed Forces High Command arrested four soldiers linked to the alleged plot coup after a military operation on Tuesday, the government said.

"Based on intelligence reports... some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government," it said in a statement.

The army is in pursuit of three more alleged accomplices, it added.

Reporting by Pap Saine Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by James Macharia Chege











