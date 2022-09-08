Gambia says it is investigating link between dozens of child deaths and paracetamol syrup

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BANJUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gambia's government is investigating whether the death of dozens of young children from kidney failure in recent months is linked to a paracetamol syrup sold locally, Mustapha Bittaye, director of the West African country's health service, told Reuters.

Reporting by Pap Saine and Edward McAllister; Editing by Jon Boyle

