1 minute read
Gambia says it is investigating link between dozens of child deaths and paracetamol syrup
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BANJUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gambia's government is investigating whether the death of dozens of young children from kidney failure in recent months is linked to a paracetamol syrup sold locally, Mustapha Bittaye, director of the West African country's health service, told Reuters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pap Saine and Edward McAllister; Editing by Jon Boyle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.