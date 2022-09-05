German troops will only stay in Mali if security needs met - foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a joint meeting along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) on the day of a closed German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house in Schloss Meseberg, near Gransee, Germany August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Germany may have to withdraw its military from Mali if authorities in the West African country do not provide for the troops' security needs, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"We are aware of our responsibility, so we will not simply pull out in the face of the first difficulties," she said in Berlin.

"But we tell our Malian partners unequivocally what we expect with regard to the security of our soldiers. Should this not work out, it will be difficult to stay."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Miranda Murray

