Germany sees no reason for military presence in Mali if elections delayed

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany sees no reason to keep its troops in Mali if the country delays presidential and legislative elections by four to five years, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on Tuesday.

"If elections are postponed by four or five years there will be no reason for further German engagement," Lambrecht said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.