Germany sees no reason for military presence in Mali if elections delayed
BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany sees no reason to keep its troops in Mali if the country delays presidential and legislative elections by four to five years, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on Tuesday.
"If elections are postponed by four or five years there will be no reason for further German engagement," Lambrecht said.
