Germany urges its nationals to leave Ethiopia

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany urged its nationals on Tuesday to leave Ethiopia on the first available commercial flights, joining France and the United States which have also told their citizens to leave immediately.

The Foreign Ministry said added in a statement that German citizens could still use Addis Ababa Bole International Airport for transit flights.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.