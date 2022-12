Dec 23 (Reuters) - German state lender KfW (KFW.UL) on Friday lent 300 million euros ($319 million) to Tunisia to finance projects in renewable energy, water and rural development, officials said.

The agreement was signed in Tunisia's foreign ministry.

($1 = 0.9417 euros)

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alexander Smith











