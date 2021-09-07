Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Get COVID-19 vaccine or please quit, Zimbabwe tells government workers

2 minute read
1/2

A nurse prepares a dose of the Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

HARARE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Government workers in Zimbabwe who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should resign, its justice minister said on Tuesday.

The southern African nation has so far vaccinated 2.7 million people, against a target of inoculating two-thirds of its 15 million population by the end of the year. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government says it has paid for 12 million COVID-19 doses from China.

Ziyambi Ziyambi said while Zimbabweans would not be forced to get vaccinated, those in the public service had a responsibility to protect the public by getting COVID-19 shots.

"We are not forcing you to be vaccinated but if you are a government employee, for the protection of others and the people that you are serving, get vaccinated," Ziyambi told private radio station ZiFM Stereo.

He did not suggest that the authorities would punish government employees who refuse the vaccine, but said they should take it upon themselves to quit.

"If you want to enjoy your rights, which are in the constitution, you can resign," he said.

Ziyambi did not pick calls when contacted for comment.

The Zimbabwean government employs more than 200,000 people, with teachers accounting for the largest number.

Ziyambi said "there will come a time when we will not want any teacher who is not vaccinated."

Zimbabwe has recorded 125,671 COVID-19 cases and 4,493 deaths since the start of the outbreak last year, with more than half of these in the past two months.

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions, which represents government employees, said it would provide a comment later.

Vaccines are now available to all adults in Zimbabwe, but supplies are scarce and clinics understaffed, especially in the capital Harare, where residents often have to queue up from early in the morning for the hope of a shot.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 12:12 PM UTC

Guinea junta consolidates takeover with military governors

The soldiers who seized power in Guinea over the weekend have consolidated their takeover with the installation of army officers at the top of the country's eight provincial regions and various administrative districts.

Africa
U.N. footage from northern Ethiopia shows humanitarian crisis
Africa
Get COVID-19 vaccine or please quit, Zimbabwe tells government workers
Africa
South African economy grows 1.2% in Q2, beats forecasts
Africa
West Africa bloc to hold extraordinary summit on Guinea -staff memo