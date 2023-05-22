Ghana central bank holds policy rate as inflation slows















ACCRA, May 22 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank maintained its main interest rate (GHCBIR=ECI) at 29.5% on Monday, saying tight monetary policy and relative exchange rate stability were helping inflation fall.

The cocoa-, gold- and oil-producing West African nation is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The International Monetary Fund's executive board last week approved a $3 billion three-year support programme, allowing for an immediate disbursement of about $600 million and a potential path out of the crisis.

Ghana's consumer inflation slowed for the fourth consecutive month in April after reaching a more than two-decade high of 54.1% in December, to 41.2% year-on-year from 45.0% in March.

"The committee further noted the significant decline in headline inflation from the beginning of the year ... The percentage of items in the CPI (Consumer Price Index) basket with inflation of more than 50% is receding," Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison told a news conference.

Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning











