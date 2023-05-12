Ghana creditors committed to negotiate debt relief: Paris Club















ACCRA, May 12 (Reuters) - Ghana's official creditors have formed a committee co-chaired by China and France and are committed to negotiating a debt restructuring, the Paris Club said in a statement on Friday.

The creditors' statement paves the way for the International Monetary Fund to approve a $3 billion lending programme.

The West African nation is struggling through its worst economic crisis in a generation, defaulting on most of its external debt in December and completing a domestic debt exchange in February.

It secured a staff-level agreement with the IMF for the $3 billion support package in December, but the IMF executive board is yet to formally approve it.

Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Rachel Savage; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning











