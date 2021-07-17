Ghana culls thousands of chickens, bans poultry movement amid avian flu outbreak

ACCRA, July 17 (Reuters) - Ghana has destroyed 4,500 chickens and restricted the movement of poultry after nearly 6,000 birds were found to have died of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu, the country's veterinary services director said on Saturday.

The birds originated from seven farms in Ghana's greater Accra, Central and Volta regions, and poultry movement from those regions has been banned, veterinary director Patrick Abakeh told Reuters.

Ghana has also suspended poultry imports from Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania and Senegal as a precaution, Abakeh said. Togo last month culled thousands of birds in response to its own H5N1 outbreak. read more

The cases mark Ghana's fourth outbreak of avian flu since 2015.

Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Catherine Evans

