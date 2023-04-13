Ghana needs $1.5 bln financial stability fund to ensure liquidity - finance minister















ACCRA, April 13 (Reuters) - Ghana needs a $1.5 billion financial stability fund to ensure appropriate solvency and liquidity, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday, adding that he was confident a 2030 Eurobond partially guaranteed by the World Bank could be restructured.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Estelle Shirbon











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.