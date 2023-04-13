Ghana needs $1.5 bln financial stability fund to ensure liquidity - finance minister

Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaks during a news conference in Accra, Ghana December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

ACCRA, April 13 (Reuters) - Ghana needs a $1.5 billion financial stability fund to ensure appropriate solvency and liquidity, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday, adding that he was confident a 2030 Eurobond partially guaranteed by the World Bank could be restructured.

