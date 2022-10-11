Ghana finance ministry, central bank form committee for talks on IMF programme

People walk past the Bank of Ghana in Accra, Ghana, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra















ACCRA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry has formed a five-member committee with the Bank of Ghana to lead discussions with the financial services industry concerning an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The goal of the committee is to "ensure orderliness and confidence in the government's ongoing negotiations with the IMF," the statement said.

A similar engagement will be undertaken with external bondholders, it added.

An IMF team visited Ghana last week for talks about a potential loan programme after the West African country requested support. It said discussions were constructive but that more work was needed on a debt-sustainability analysis. read more

