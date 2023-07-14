Ghana invites domestic dollar bondholders to debt restructuring

ACCRA, July 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry has invited eligible holders to exchange $809.9 million in domestic U.S. dollar bonds for a package of new bonds with lower rates and longer maturities, it said on Friday.

The country's cocoa board launched a debt securities exchange programme on the terms of the government's exchange memorandum, under which it is inviting holders of its short-term debt securities to voluntarily offer to exchange their Cocoa Bills for longer-term debt securities.

The exchange is part of efforts to restructure both domestic and external debt - a condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout secured in May.

Ghana concluded the first phase of its domestic debt exchange in February - with 85% of eligible bondholders participating - but needs new terms for another 123 billion Ghana cedi to qualify for the next tranche of the IMF loan to address its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The debt comprises domestic dollar bonds, cocoa bills, local currency bonds owned by pension funds, and debt owed to the central bank and independent power producers.

The West African nation, which defaulted on most external debt in December, also aims to reduce its external debt interest repayments by $10.5 billion over the next three years.

Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter

