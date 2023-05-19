Ghana receives first $600 mln tranche of $3 bln IMF loan -Ghana's finance minister

[1/2] A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo















JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday that the first $600 million tranche of a $3 billion, three-year extended credit facility has been received.

The funds will be used for budget support and help bring down inflation, Ofori-Atta said on Twitter.

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Wednesday approved the $3 billion, three-year rescue loan, paving a potential path out of Ghana's worst economic crisis in a generation.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Jonathan Oatis











