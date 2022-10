CONAKRY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Guinea's military junta has proposed a shorter timeline for a transition to elections of 24 months, down from the 36-month timeline that was rejected by West African economic and regional bloc ECOWAS, government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual Diallo said on Friday.

Reporting by Saliou Samb Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning











