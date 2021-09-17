Skip to main content

Africa

Guinea junta says it will not bow to pressure to let president leave

1 minute read

Guinean President Alpha Conde delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence in World War Two which helped liberate southern France, in Boulouris, France, August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

KINSHASA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Guinea's military junta said on Friday it would not bow to pressure from regional leaders to allow President Alpha Conde, whom it detained during a coup earlier this month, to leave the country.

On Friday Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a one-day visit to Conakry to ask coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, a special forces commander and former French Legionnaire, for Conde's release.

