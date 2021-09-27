Skip to main content

Africa

Guinea junta bars its members from running in next elections

By
1 minute read

KINSHASA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Guinea's junta said on Monday its members are barred from standing in the next national or local elections, and that it will agree on the length of transition to elections with an 81-member Transitional National Council (TNC).

Earlier this month the leader of the Sept. 5 coup, Mamady Doumbouya, shrugged off asset freezes and travel bans imposed by the ECOWAS regional bloc aimed at pressuring a swift transition to constitutional rule. read more

Over the past two weeks the junta has held consultations with public figures and business leaders to map out a framework for a transitional government.

According to the charter of the transition, Doumbouya is to be president, with a government composed of a civilian prime minister and cabinet, none of whom may be candidates in the elections, a junta spokesperson said on the state broadcaster.

The TNC must be at least 30% female, and will include a president and two vice-presidents, who are also not allowed to run for office in the upcoming elections, the spokesperson said.

Regional leaders sought to impose sanctions to deter further democratic backslide in the region after four military-led coups in West and Central Africa since last year. read more

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · September 27, 2021 · 7:20 PM UTC

Mali could delay post-coup elections, interim PM says

Mali could push back presidential and legislative elections set for next February to avoid their validity being contested, its post-coup prime minister said.

Africa
Gunmen kill 22 Nigerian security personnel, says state lawmaker
Africa
Car-exhaust drug craze alarms Congo's capital
Africa
EXCLUSIVE Congo in talks with China's Huayou to end dispute over cobalt mine
Africa
Nigeria naira at record black market low despite successful Eurobond sale